Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 7:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 7:18 AM GMT

    സ​ലാ​ല കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു

    സ​ലാ​ല കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു
    സ​ലാ​ല കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഷ​ഫീ​ഖ് മ​ണ്ണാ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും മു​ജീ​ബ് വ​ല്ല​പ്പു​ഴ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് ട്ര​ഷ​റ​റു​മാ​ണ്.

    അ​ലി കൊ​ല്ലാ​രു​തൊ​ടി​യാ​ണ് ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക സ​മി​തി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ. ക​മ്മി​റ്റി യോ​ഗം ഷ​ബീ​ർ കാ​ല​ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വി.​പി. അ​ബ്ദു സ​ലാം ഹാ​ജി, അ​ലി ഹാ​ജി, അ​ന​സ് ഹാ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Palakkad District CommitteeSalala KMCC
