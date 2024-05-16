തടിക്കാട്​ പേഴുവിള വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2024 10:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2024 10:05 AM GMT
തടിക്കാട് പേഴുവിള വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Salahuddin passed away at Pezhuvila house in Tadikkad
ഭാര്യ: റസിയാബീവി. മക്കൾ: സലൂജ( അധ്യാപിക, റോഡുവിള എൽ .പി സ്കൂൾ), ഷൈജു സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ (മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ, ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം ഒമാൻ), ജെൻസീറ (നഴ്സ്,യു.കെ) മരുമക്കൾ: ദിലീപ് ഖാൻ , ജാസ്മിൻ , ഷാമിൻസ്
കൊല്ലം: റിട്ട സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപകൻ തടിക്കാട് പേഴുവിള വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ (72) നിര്യാതനായി.
ഭാര്യ: റസിയാബീവി. മക്കൾ: സലൂജ( അധ്യാപിക, റോഡുവിള എൽ .പി സ്കൂൾ), ഷൈജു സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ (മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ, ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം ഒമാൻ), ജെൻസീറ (നഴ്സ്,യു.കെ) മരുമക്കൾ: ദിലീപ് ഖാൻ , ജാസ്മിൻ , ഷാമിൻസ്
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story