    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2024 10:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2024 10:05 AM GMT

    തടിക്കാട്​ പേഴുവിള വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ നിര്യാതനായി

    തടിക്കാട്​ പേഴുവിള വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ നിര്യാതനായി
    സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ

    കൊല്ലം: റിട്ട സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപകൻ തടിക്കാട്​ പേഴുവിള വീട്ടിൽ സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ (72) നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഭാര്യ: റസിയാബീവി. മക്കൾ: സലൂജ( അധ്യാപിക, റോഡുവിള എൽ .പി സ്കൂൾ), ഷൈജു സലാഹുദ്ധീൻ (മാർക്കറ്റിങ് മാനേജർ, ഗൾഫ്​ മാധ്യമം ഒമാൻ), ജെൻസീറ (നഴ്​സ്​,യു.കെ) മരുമക്കൾ: ദിലീപ് ഖാൻ ​, ജാസ്മിൻ , ഷാമിൻസ്​

    TAGS:obitnews
    News Summary - Salahuddin passed away at Pezhuvila house in Tadikkad
