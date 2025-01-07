Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 11:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 11:58 AM IST

    സ​ലാ​ല കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു

    സ​ലാ​ല കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ചു
    സ​ലാ​ല കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹ്യ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    സ​ലാ​ല: സ​ലാ​ല കു​ടും​ബ സൗ​ഹ്യ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​വും പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​രാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ റ​സ്റ്റ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ഏ​ജ​ന്റ് ഡോ.​കെ.​സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സ​ബീ​ഷ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു. വ​നി​ത കോ​ർ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​തി​ഭ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ക​ന​ക​രാ​ജ്, സു​നി​ൽ കു​മാ​ർ, ബി​നി​സ്ഷ് , സ​ജി​ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:new year celebrationsalalah
