Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറു​സ്താ​ഖ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 6:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Oct 2024 6:17 AM GMT

    റു​സ്താ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സി​ന്റെ വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഫ​ണ്ട് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fund handover
    cancel
    camera_alt

    റു​സ്താ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ് സ്വ​രൂ​പി​ച്ച തു​ക മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ വി​നോ​ദ്, നി​ശാ​ന്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    റു​സ്താ​ഖ്: ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ദു​രി​ത​മ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​യ​നാ​ടി​ന് ​കൈ​ത്താ​ങ്ങു​മാ​യി റു​സ്താ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ്. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യ​വ​രെ ചേ​ർ​ത്തു​പി​ടി​ച്ച് സ്വ​രൂ​പി​ച്ച തു​ക​യാ​യ 1,79,944 രൂ​പ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ക്ടി​വ് മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ വി​നോ​ദ്, നി​ശാ​ന്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ റു​സ്താ​ഖി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ പ​ത്തു വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​കാ​രു​ണ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​ണ് റു​സ്താ​ഖ് മ​ല​യാ​ളി​സ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsRelief FundWayanad Landslide
    News Summary - Rustaq Malayali's Wayanad Fund handed over to Chief Minister
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick