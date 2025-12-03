ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ അടിയന്തര രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനവുമായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 9:39 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 Dec 2025 9:39 PM IST
ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ അടിയന്തര രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനവുമായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Royal Oman Police conducts emergency rescue operation in Jebel Akhdar
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ മലഞ്ചെരിവിൽ വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ അടിയന്തരമായി ഹെലകോപ്റ്ററിൽ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്.
പ്രവാസിയായ സഞ്ചാരിയാണ് മലകയറ്റത്തിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്. പരിക്കേറ്റ ഇയാളെ ദാഖിലിയയിലെ നിസ് ആശുത്രിയലേക്ക് ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററിലെത്തിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story