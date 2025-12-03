Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ അടിയന്തര...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 9:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Dec 2025 9:39 PM IST

    ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ അടിയന്തര രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനവുമായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ അടിയന്തര രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനവുമായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അടിയന്തര രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ

    Listen to this Article

    മസ്കത്ത്: ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ജബൽ അഖ്ദറിൽ മലഞ്ചെരിവിൽ വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ അടിയന്തരമായി ഹെലകോപ്റ്ററിൽ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ്.

    പ്രവാസിയായ സഞ്ചാരിയാണ് മലകയറ്റത്തിനിടെ അപകടത്തിൽപെട്ടത്. പരിക്കേറ്റ ഇയാളെ ദാഖിലിയയിലെ നിസ്‍ ആശുത്രിയലേക്ക് ഹെലികോപ്റ്ററിലെത്തിച്ചു.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Royal oman policeRescue OperationJebel Akhdarmountain climbing
    News Summary - Royal Oman Police conducts emergency rescue operation in Jebel Akhdar
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X