Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 10:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 10:43 AM IST

    ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​വ​ധി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്

    ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​വ​ധി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ വാ​ര്‍ഷി​ക അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്‌​റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള സേ​വ​ന സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ന്നേ ദി​വ​സ​വും സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കും. അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക​ുമെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Royal oman policeannual leave
