Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 9:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 9:35 AM IST

    റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​ഴ്‌​സ് റേ​സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ന് ആ​വേ​ശം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ

    റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​ഴ്‌​സ് റേ​സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ന് ആ​വേ​ശം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ
    റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​ഴ്‌​സ് റേ​സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ലി​ന് ആ​വേ​ശം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ് എ​ത്തി​യ​​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ദി​യാ​ത്ത് കു​തി​ര​പ്പ​ന്ത​യ ട്രാ​ക്കി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന റോ​യ​ൽ ഹോ​ഴ്‌​സ് റേ​സ് ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ലി​ന് ആ​വേ​ശം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന് സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖ് പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ന്‍ കു​തി​ര​ക​ള്‍ക്കാ​യു​ള്ള അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കു​തി​രപ്പ​ന്ത​യം. അ​ശ്വാ​ഭ്യാ​സ പ്ര​ദ​ര്‍ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​മാ​നി നാ​ടോ​ടി​ക്ക​ല​ക​ളും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സം​ഗീ​ത​വും പ​ന്ത​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsHorse Race
