Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 6:16 AM GMT
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 6:16 AM GMT

    സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    സ​ലാ​ല: തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ സേ​വ​ന, സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റെ​യ്‌​സ​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ, പാ​സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്ട്, സി​വി​ൽ സ്റ്റാ​റ്റ​സ് സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ്, ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് സ​ർ​വ​ല​സ​സ് ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ്, കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ, സ​ലാ​ല പോ​ർ​ട്ട് സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ക്ഷ​മ​മാ​കു​ക.

    TAGS:Oman NewsServiceROP
