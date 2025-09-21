Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 10:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sept 2025 10:34 AM IST
ആർ.ഒ.പി സേവനങ്ങൾ ഇന്ന് മുതൽ അസൈബ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - R.O.P. services at Asaiba Police Station from today
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് അൽ ഖുറം പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് അസൈബ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ കെട്ടിടത്തിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
ഞായറാഴ്ച മുതലാണ് പുതിയ സ്ഥലത്ത് അതിന്റെ എല്ലാ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളും തുടങ്ങിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story