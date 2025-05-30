Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 8:55 AM IST

    പ​ർ​വതാരോ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ അ​സു​ഖം; മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ​പേരെയും ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    പ​ർ​വതാരോ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ അ​സു​ഖം; മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ​പേരെയും ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ പ​ർ​വ​താ​രോ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​സു​ഖം വ​ന്ന​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ​പേ​രെ​യും ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    അ​മീ​റാ​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഏ​വി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ, സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​ർ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Royal oman policerescuemountaineerOman
    News Summary - ROP rescues group sick mountaineer in Amerat
