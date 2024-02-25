Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    മ​ലക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ്​ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്ത്രീ​യെ ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    Airlifting injured women
    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്ത്രീ​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് എ​യർ ലി​ഫ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​ലക​യ​റ്റം പ​രി​ശീ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ്​ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്ത്രീ​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ജ​ബ​ൽ ഷം​സ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്തീ​യെ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത്​ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി നി​സ്​ റ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. മ​ല​ക​യ​റ്റ​മ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള സാ​ഹ​സി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഏ​​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​​മ്പോ​ൾ വേ​ണ്ട മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    News Summary - R.O.P. rescued woman who fell and injured while climbing mountain.
