Posted Ondate_range 7 Jan 2026 12:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Jan 2026 12:16 PM IST
ആർ.ഒ.പി വാർഷിക ദിന അവധി നാളെtext_fields
News Summary - R.O.P. Annual Day Celebration
മസ്കത്ത്: റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസിന്റെ വാർഷിക ദിനാചരണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അവധി വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു വാർഷിക ദിനാചരണം. അതേസമയം, വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ആർ.ഒ.പിക്ക് വാർഷിക അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും രാജ്യത്തെ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനുകളടക്കമുള്ള എല്ലാ പൊലീസ് സേവനങ്ങളും പതിവുപോലെ വ്യാഴാഴ്ചയും പ്രവർത്തിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
