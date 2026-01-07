Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 12:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 12:16 PM IST

    ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​ന അ​വ​ധി നാ​ളെ

    ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​ന അ​വ​ധി നാ​ളെ
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​വ​ധി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി​ക്ക് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ള​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച​യും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Oman NewsR.O.PAnnual Day Celebrationgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - R.O.P. Annual Day Celebration
