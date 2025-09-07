Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 2:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 2:51 PM IST

    കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച് നാ​ടു​വി​ട്ട പ്ര​തി​യെ യു.​എ.​ഇ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച് നാ​ടു​വി​ട്ട പ്ര​തി​യെ യു.​എ.​ഇ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ച് യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നാ​ടു​വി​ട്ട പ്ര​തി​യെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ നാ​ഷ​നൽ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്യൂ​റോ​യും, യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് അ​റ​ബ് എ​മി​റേ​റ്റ്‌​സ് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​വും, ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് എ​ൻ​ക്വ​യ​റീ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​നും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​നി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളെ യു.​എ.​ഇ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:robberyGulf NewsOman NewsLatest News
    News Summary - Robbery suspect extradited to UAE
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X