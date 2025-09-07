Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Sept 2025 2:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Sept 2025 2:51 PM IST
കൊള്ളയടിച്ച് നാടുവിട്ട പ്രതിയെ യു.എ.ഇക്ക് കൈമാറിtext_fields
News Summary - Robbery suspect extradited to UAE
മസ്കത്ത്: കുടുംബത്തെ കൊള്ളയടിച്ച് യു.എ.ഇയിൽനിന്ന് നാടുവിട്ട പ്രതിയെ ഒമാനിൽനിന്ന് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസിന്റെ നാഷനൽ സെൻട്രൽ ബ്യൂറോയും, യുനൈറ്റഡ് അറബ് എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയവും, ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് എൻക്വയറീസ് ആൻഡ് ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷനും സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തിയ ഓപറേഷനിലാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇയാളെ യു.എ.ഇ അധികൃതർക്ക് കൈമാറി.
