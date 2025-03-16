Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2025 12:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2025 12:54 PM IST

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് അ​മീ​റാ​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രി​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:robberyArrest
