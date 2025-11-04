Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 10:12 AM IST

    ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച; പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​മി​റാ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച; പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​മി​റാ​ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്ചെ​യ്തു. വീ​ട്ടു​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​നി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​യ​റി ആ​ഭ​ര​ണം ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ​രി​ക​യ​ാണെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:robberyOman Gulf newsarrestedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Robbery at home in Emirates; suspect arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X