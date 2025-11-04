Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Nov 2025 10:12 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Nov 2025 10:12 AM IST
ആമിറാത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ കവർച്ച; പ്രതി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Robbery at home in Emirates; suspect arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: ആമിറാത് വിലായത്തിലെ വീട്ടിൽ കവർച്ച നടത്തിയ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ്ചെയ്തു. വീട്ടുടമസ്ഥനില്ലാത്ത സമയത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ കയറി ആഭരണം കവർന്ന സംഭവത്തിലാണ് പ്രതി പിടിയിലായത്. ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി പൂർത്തിയാക്കി വരികയാണെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
