Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2025 12:43 PM IST

    റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: റൗണ്ട്‌ എബൗട്ട് എക്സിറ്റ് അടച്ചിടും

    റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: റൗണ്ട്‌ എബൗട്ട് എക്സിറ്റ് അടച്ചിടും
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബു​ർ​ജ് അ​ൽ സ​ഹ്‌​വ റൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ബൗ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സീ​ബ്, ബ​ർ​ക, സു​ഹാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലേ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​ധാ​ന എ​ക്‌​സി​റ്റ് ജൂ​ലൈ 13 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 14വ​രെ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണി​ത്.

