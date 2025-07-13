റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: റൗണ്ട്‌ എബൗട്ട് എക്സിറ്റ് അടച്ചിടും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 July 2025 12:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 July 2025 12:43 PM IST
റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: റൗണ്ട് എബൗട്ട് എക്സിറ്റ് അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Road maintenance: Roundabout exit will be closed
മസ്കത്ത്: ബുർജ് അൽ സഹ്വ റൗണ്ട് എബൗട്ടിൽനിന്ന് സീബ്, ബർക, സുഹാർ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലേക്കും സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലേക്കുമുള്ള പ്രധാന എക്സിറ്റ് ജൂലൈ 13 മുതൽ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 14വരെ അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് മസ്കത്ത് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
തലസ്ഥാനത്ത് നടക്കുന്ന റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണിത്.
