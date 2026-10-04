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Madhyamam
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    മബേലയിൽ ആർ.എം.എ ആറാം ഘട്ട നോർക്ക രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ ക്യാമ്പ്

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    മബേലയിൽ ആർ.എം.എ ആറാം ഘട്ട നോർക്ക രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ ക്യാമ്പ്
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: റൂവി മലയാളി അസോസിയേഷന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ മബേല അൽ സഫ മാളിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ആറാം ഘട്ട നോർക്ക രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ ക്യാമ്പ് വിജയകരമായി സമാപിച്ചു. നിരവധി പ്രവാസികൾ ക്യാമ്പിന്റെ സേവനം പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്തി.

    പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഫൈസൽ ആലുവ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഡോ. മുജീബ്, അൽ സഫ മാൾ മാനേജർ ഷിമീർ കാസിം, പുരുഷോത്തം കാഞ്ചി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് മാനേജർ സഫാൻ എന്നിവർ ആശംസ നേർന്നു. സുജിത് പത്മകുമാർ, ഷാജഹാൻ, നീതു ജിതിൻ, ആശ്ന റോഷൻ, ലക്ഷ്മി വിജീഷ്, ഷംജി ബാബു, ഷെറീന ഫൈസൽ, വിജേഷ്, പ്രിയ വിജേഷ് എന്നിവർ ക്യാമ്പിന് നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

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