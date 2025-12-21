Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Dec 2025 2:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Dec 2025 2:14 PM IST
അനുശോചിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - rest in peace
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: മലയാള നടൻ ശ്രീനിവാസന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ് മലയാള വിഭാഗം അന;ശോചിച്ചു. നടൻ, തിരക്കഥാകൃത്ത്, സംവിധായകൻ എന്നീ നിലകളിൽ വ്യക്തിമുദ്ര പതിപ്പിച്ച ശ്രീനിവാസന്റെ വിയോഗം മലയാള സിനിമാലോകത്തിന് തീരാനഷ്ടമാണെന്നും അനശോചനക്കുറിപ്പിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.
1999 ഇന്ത്യൻ സോഷ്യൽ ക്ലബ് മലയാള വിഭാഗം സാംസ്കാരിക പുരസ്കാരം നൽകി അദ്ദേഹത്തെ ആദരിച്ചിരുന്നതായും വിയോഗത്തിൽ ദുഃഖവും അനുശോചനവും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതായും മലയാളവിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ താജുദ്ദീൻ കെ.എ. പറ
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story