Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 2:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 2:14 PM IST

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​യാ​ള ന​ട​ൻ ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ന്റെ നി​ര്യാ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​ന;​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. ന​ട​ൻ, തി​ര​ക്ക​ഥാ​കൃ​ത്ത്, സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​ൻ എ​ന്നീ നി​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്തി​മു​ദ്ര പ​തി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ​ന്റെ വി​യോ​ഗം മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മാ​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന് തീ​രാ​ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ന​ശോ​ച​ന​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    1999 ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് മ​ല​യാ​ള വി​ഭാ​ഗം സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യും വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ദുഃ​ഖ​വും അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന​വും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യും മ​ല​യാ​ള​വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ താ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ കെ.​എ. പ​റ​

