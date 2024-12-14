Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 5:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 5:14 AM GMT

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​റു​​പേ​​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    house fire
    അ​പ​ക​ട സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ല. ബൗ​ഷ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​റു​പേ​രെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsHouse Fire
    News Summary - Residence in Muscat was set on fire- Six people were saved
