Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    14 Feb 2025 7:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 7:39 AM IST

    അ​ല്‍ ഹെ​യ്‍ലി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    അ​ല്‍ ഹെ​യ്‍ലി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സ​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. അ​ല്‍ ഹെ​യ്ല്‍ നോ​ര്‍ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​ത്. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മൂ​ന്നു പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി സി​വി​ല്‍ ഡി​ഫ​ന്‍സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ന്‍സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി. ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

