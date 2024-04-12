Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    12 April 2024 4:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 4:09 AM GMT

    മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു
    മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​യാ​​ളെ ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ആ​ടു​ക​ളെ മേ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​സു​ഖ ബാ​ധി​ത​നാ​യ ആ​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ഖു​റി​യാ​ത്ത് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വാ​ദി അ​ൽ അ​റ​ബീ​നി​ലെ മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്​​റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    rop
