Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 7:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Sep 2024 7:10 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹൈ​ക്കി​ങ്ങി​നി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ആ​ദം വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. മ​ല​ക​യ​റു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു​വെ​ന്ന് സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsRescued
    News Summary - Rescued the injured person who fell from the mountain
