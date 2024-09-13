Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Sep 2024 7:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 Sep 2024 7:10 AM GMT
മലയിൽനിന്നു വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ രക്ഷിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Rescued the injured person who fell from the mountain
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹൈക്കിങ്ങിനിടെ വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ദാഖിലിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ആദം വിലായത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം. മലകയറുന്നതിനിടെ ഇദ്ദേഹം വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തകർ ഉടൻ വൈദ്യസഹായം നൽകുകയും വിദഗ്ധ ചികിത്സക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റുകയും ചെയ്തുവെന്ന് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story