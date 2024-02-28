Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 6:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 6:44 AM GMT

    മ​ല​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: പ​ർ​വ​ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പൗ​ര​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​ഷാ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സി​ന്‍റെ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsInjurymountain
    News Summary - Rescued an injured person who fell from the mountains
