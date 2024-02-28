Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 6:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Feb 2024 6:44 AM GMT
മലമുകളിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ രക്ഷിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Rescued an injured person who fell from the mountains
മസ്കത്ത്: പർവതപ്രദേശത്തുനിന്ന് വീണ് പരിക്കേറ്റ സ്വദേശി പൗരനെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ എയർഫോഴ്സ് രക്ഷിച്ചു. ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ സലാലയിലെ അഷാത്തിലായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. മാൻ റോയൽ എയർഫോഴ്സിന്റെ ഹെലികോപ്ടറിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ ആവശ്യമായ ചികിത്സക്കായി സലാലയിലെ സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായി അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story