Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2024 4:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2024 4:37 AM GMT

    അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി; മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​പ്ര​സ് വേ​ ഒ​രു​മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    Muscat Expressway
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ എ​ക്‌​സ്‌​പ്ര​സ് വേ​യു​ടെ പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ഒ​രു​മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ അ​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന്​ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മെ​യ് 14 രാ​വി​ലെ 12 മ​ണി​മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ൺ 13വ​രെ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ (ര​ണ്ട്) അ​ൽ-​ഇ​ലാം പാ​ലം മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ (ഒന്ന്) ഖു​റം സി​റ്റി സെൻറ​ർ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പാ​ത​ക​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ ബ​ദ​ൽ​പാ​ത​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റ​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:repair workMuscat Expressway
    News Summary - repair work; Muscat Expressway to be partially closed for one month
