Posted Ondate_range 12 May 2024 4:37 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 May 2024 4:37 AM GMT
News Summary - repair work; Muscat Expressway to be partially closed for one month
മസ്കത്ത്: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായി മസ്കത്ത് എക്സ്പ്രസ് വേയുടെ പാതകൾ ഭാഗികമായി ഒരുമാസത്തേക്ക് അച്ചിടുമെന്ന് മസ്കത്ത് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു. മെയ് 14 രാവിലെ 12 മണിമുതൽ ജൂൺ 13വരെ ഇൻറർസെക്ഷൻ നമ്പർ (രണ്ട്) അൽ-ഇലാം പാലം മുതൽ ഇൻറർസെക്ഷൻ നമ്പർ (ഒന്ന്) ഖുറം സിറ്റി സെൻറർ വരെയുള്ള പാതകകളിലാണ് ഗതാഗതനിയന്ത്രണം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത. യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽപാതകൾ സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റി അറയിച്ചു.
