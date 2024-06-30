Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    30 Jun 2024
    date_range 30 Jun 2024 12:58 AM GMT
    30 Jun 2024

    അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്​: ഒ​രാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന്​ ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു ചെ​യ്തു. പൊ​തു​സ​മാ​ധാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ ​ഡ്രൈ​വി​ങ്. ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ഡി​യോ സാ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പോ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​യാ​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. വാ​ഹ​ന​വും ക​സ്​​റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രുക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsReckless DrivingArrest
