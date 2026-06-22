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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറാസ് ലഫാൻ സ്ഫോടനം:...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jun 2026 7:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jun 2026 7:12 PM IST

    റാസ് ലഫാൻ സ്ഫോടനം: ഖത്തറിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി ഒമാൻ

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    മസ്കത്ത്: ഖത്തറിലെ റാസ് ലഫാൻ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ സിറ്റിയിലുള്ള ഫാക്ടറിയിലുണ്ടായ സ്ഫോടനത്തെ തുടർന്ന് അയൽരാജ്യമായ ഖത്തറിന് പൂർണ ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ഒമാൻ സുൽത്താനേറ്റ്. ഈ പ്രതിസന്ധി ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ഖത്തർ ഭരണകൂടത്തോടും ജനങ്ങളോടുമൊപ്പം നിലകൊള്ളുന്നതായി ഒമാൻ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രസ്താവനയിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു. സ്ഫോടനത്തിൽ പരിക്കേറ്റവർ വേഗം സുഖം പ്രാപിക്കട്ടെയെന്നും ഒമാൻ ആശംസിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:Oman Newsfactory explosionqatar​
    News Summary - Ras Laffan explosion: Oman supports Qatar
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