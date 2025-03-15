Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറ​മ​ദാ​ൻ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 March 2025 10:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 March 2025 10:36 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​വും ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​വും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹു​ബ്ബു​റ​സൂ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹു​ബ്ബു​റ​സൂ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ ഹൈ​ൽ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ഫാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നും മു​ൻ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യ എം.​വി. സി​ദ്ദി​ഖ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി അ​ൽ കാ​മി​ലി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​മീ​ദ് അ​ൽ ബ​ലു​ഷി, അ​സീം മ​ന്നാ​നി പ​ന​വൂ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് അ​സ്ഹ​രി, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ മ​ജീ​ദ് മു​സ്ലി​യാ​ർ, താ​ജു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIftar MeetingRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Ramadan sermon and Iftar gathering
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X