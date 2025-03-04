Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    4 March 2025 12:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 March 2025 12:37 PM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ: പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മ​യം പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    shaheed park
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലെ പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​നു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന സ​മ​യം പു​നഃ​ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി.​ശ​നി മു​ത​ൽ ബു​ധ​ൻ വ​രെ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 4.00 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 12.00 വ​രെ​യും വ്യാ​ഴം, വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 4.00 മു​ത​ൽ പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച 1.00 വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ളും ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​നു​ക​ളും പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി തു​റ​ക്കു​ക.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Gulf NewsparksRamadan 2025
