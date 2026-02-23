Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightറ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2026 11:31 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ആ​റി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ആ​റി​ന്
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഹു​ബ്ബു​റ​സൂ​ൽ മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​റി​ന് അ​ൽ ഹൈ​ൽ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ഫാ​ൻ മ​സ്ജി​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പ്ര​മു​ഖ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നും സ്നേ​ഹ​സാ​ഗ​രം ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും വാ​ഗ്മി​യു​മാ​യ നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് ബാ​ഖ​വി ചി​റ​യി​ൻ​കീ​ഴ് പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. അ​ന്നേ ദി​വ​സം ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മൂ​ഹ നോ​മ്പു തു​റ​യും ഒ​രു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ramadangulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - ramadan class
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X