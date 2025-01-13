Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    13 Jan 2025 10:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 10:25 AM IST

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം: ഇ​ന്നു​മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    Rain alert
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലും ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​ട​ലി​ന്റെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ പെ​യ്തേ​ക്കും. അ​ൽ ഹ​ജ​ർ പ​ർ​വ​ത​നി​ര​ക​ളു​ടെ ചി​ല ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മേ​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    Oman NewsLow PressureRain alert
