Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; നാ​ളെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 12:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2025 12:28 PM IST

    ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദം; നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Rain alert
    cancel

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ​ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ട്, മൂ​ന്ന് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ര്‍ദ്ദം ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​ൻ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്രം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​ഴ ​പെ​യ്തേ​ക്കും. മു​സ​ന്ദം, വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന, ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ മേ​ഖ​ല എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ക്കും. കാ​റ്റ് വീ​ശാ​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. താ​മ​സ​ക്കാ​ര്‍ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:rain alertweather news
    News Summary - Rain Alert
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X