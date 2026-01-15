Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    15 Jan 2026 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    15 Jan 2026 9:45 AM IST

    അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് നടത്തി റാഫോ

    ഒമാനി കുട്ടിക്കായാണ് മുസന്ദം ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ഖസബ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ നിന്ന് മെഡിക്കൽ ഇവാക്യുവേഷൻ ദൗത്യം നടത്തിയത്
    അടിയന്തര മെഡിക്കൽ എയർലിഫ്റ്റ് നടത്തി റാഫോ
    ഖ​സ​ബി​ൽ റാ​ഫോ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ലി​ഫ്റ്റ് ദൗ​ത്യം

    ഖ​സ​ബ്: ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​യ ഒ​മാ​നി കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് ഓ​ഫ് ഒ​മാ​ൻ (റാ​ഫോ) അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​വാ​ക്യു​വേ​ഷ​ൻ ദൗ​ത്യം വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖ​സ​ബ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി​യെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ഹാ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്റ്റ​റി​ൽ മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. കു​ട്ടി​ക്ക് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ചി​കി​ത്സ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യാ​ണ് ദൗ​ത്യം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsEmergency medical servicesgulf news malayalamairlift
