    date_range 6 Dec 2025 11:09 AM IST
    date_range 6 Dec 2025 11:09 AM IST

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് നൈ​റ്റ്സി​നാ​യി ഖു​റം പാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ട​ച്ചു

    ന​സീം ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ, ആ​മി​റാ​ത്ത് പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് നൈ​റ്റ്സി​നാ​യി ഖു​റം പാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ട​ച്ചു
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് നൈ​റ്റ്സി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ലെ മൂ​ന്ന് പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്നു. മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് നൈ​റ്റ്സി​ന്റെ അ​വ​സാ​ന​വ​ട്ട ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യാ​ണ് പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഖു​റം പാ​ർ​ക്ക് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട്ടു.

    ഇ​തി​നു​പു​റ​മെ, ന​സീം ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ, ആ​മി​റാ​ത്ത് പാ​ർ​ക്ക് എ​ന്നി​വ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും. പാ​ർ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​തു​മൂ​ല​മു​ള്ള അ​സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Qurum Park closed for Muscat Night
