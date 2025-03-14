Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഖു​ര്‍ആ​ന്‍ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 March 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 March 2025 10:12 AM IST

    ഖു​ര്‍ആ​ന്‍ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് : ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ര്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഖു​ര്‍ആ​ന്‍ വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​മാ​നി മൗ​ല​വി​യു​ടെ ഖു​ര്‍ആ​ന്‍ ത​ഫ്‌​സീ​റി​ലെ 21ാമ​ത്തെ അ​ധ്യാ​യം ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് സി​ല​ബ​സ് ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    റൂ​വി, സീ​ബ്, ബ​ര്‍ക്ക, സ​ലാ​ല, സു​ഹാ​ര്‍ എ​ന്നീ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 2.30ന് ​ഒ​ബ്ജ​ക്ടി​വ് മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ല്‍ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് കാ​ഷ് പ്രൈ​സും സ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളും വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:quran examOman
    News Summary - quran exam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X