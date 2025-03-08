Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 8 March 2025 1:43 PM IST
    date_range 8 March 2025 1:43 PM IST

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​കെത​ിരെ ന​ട​പ​ടി ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ. ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ച​വ​ച്ചര​ച്ച് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന 2,300 ബാ​ഗ് പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ദോ​ഷ​ക​ര​വും നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​വു​മാ​യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ൽ​പ്ന​യും വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ചെ​റു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    TAGS:Oman NewsProhibited tobacco products
