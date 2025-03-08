Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2025 1:43 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2025 1:43 PM IST
നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ നശിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Prohibited tobacco products destroyed
മസ്കത്ത്: നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾകെതിരെ നടപടി ശക്തമാക്കി അധികൃതർ. ബുറൈമി ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് ചവച്ചരച്ച് ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന 2,300 ബാഗ് പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഉപഭോക്തൃ സംരക്ഷണ അതോറിറ്റി നശിപ്പിച്ചു.
രാജ്യത്ത് ദോഷകരവും നിയമവിരുദ്ധവുമായ വസ്തുക്കളുടെ വിൽപ്നയും വിതരണവും ചെറുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ തുടർച്ചയായ ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് ഈ നടപടി.
