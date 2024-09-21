Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 7:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Sep 2024 7:18 AM GMT
നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ നശിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Prohibited tobacco products destroyed
മസ്കത്ത്: നിരോധിത പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഉപഭോക്തൃ സംരക്ഷണ അതോറിറ്റി പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് നശിപ്പിച്ചു. ബുറൈമി ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്നാണ് ചവക്കുന്ന 1233 ചാക്ക് പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. വിപണിയിൽനിന്ന് ഹാനികരമായ ഉൽപന്നങ്ങൾ ഒഴിവാക്കി പൊതുജനാരോഗ്യവും സുരക്ഷയും ഉറപ്പാക്കാനുള്ള അതോറിറ്റിയുടെ തുടർച്ചയായ ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് ഈ നടപടി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story