Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 7:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Sep 2024 7:18 AM GMT

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    tobacco products
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​പ​​ഭോ​ക്തൃ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി പി​ടി​​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ച​വ​ക്കു​ന്ന 1233 ചാ​ക്ക് പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. വി​പ​ണി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹാ​നി​ക​ര​മാ​യ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി പൊ​തു​ജ​നാ​രോ​ഗ്യ​വും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsTobacco Products
    News Summary - Prohibited tobacco products destroyed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick