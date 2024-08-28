Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 7:00 AM GMT
    date_range 28 Aug 2024 7:00 AM GMT

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത നി​രോ​ധി​ത സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​ക​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: നി​രോ​ധി​ത സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ഒ​മാ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബ​ർ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളു​​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ 4000 പെ​ട്ടി സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​യും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

