Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 5:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jun 2024 5:21 AM GMT

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്‍റെ കാ​രു​ണ്യം; 169 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര്‍ക്ക് മോ​ച​നം

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ന്‍റെ കാ​രു​ണ്യം; 169 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ര്‍ക്ക് മോ​ച​നം
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ന്‍ താ​രി​ഖ്​ 169 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മോ​ച​നം ന​ല്‍കി. വി​വി​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ല​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ​യും വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ​യു​മാ​ണ്​ മോ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​തി​ൽ 60പേ​ർ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം 217 ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ മാ​പ്പ്​ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:prisoners releasedSultan Haitham bin Tariq
