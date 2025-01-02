Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 7:46 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jan 2025 7:46 AM IST
ലോകബാങ്ക് പ്രസിഡന്റ് സുല്ത്താനുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - President of the World Bank Had a meeting with the Sultan
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെത്തിയ ലോകബാങ്ക് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അജയ് ബംഗ ഭരണാധികരി സുത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. അൽ ബര്ക കൊട്ടാരത്തില് നടന്ന ഉന്നതതല യോഗത്തില് നിര്ണായക സാമ്പത്തിക, വികസന വിഷയങ്ങള് ചര്ച്ച ചെയ്തു.
ആഗോള പങ്കാളിത്തത്തിലൂടെ സാമ്പത്തിക അജണ്ടകള് മുന്നോട്ട് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള സുല്ത്താനേറ്റിന്റെ പ്രതിബദ്ധതയെയും എടുത്തുപറഞ്ഞു. വിവിധ മേഖലകളില് ഒമാനും ലോകബാങ്കും തമ്മിലുള്ള സഹകരണം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനുള്ള വഴികളും ചര്ച്ച ചെയ്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story