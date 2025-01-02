Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightലോ​ക​ബാ​ങ്ക്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 7:46 AM IST

    ലോ​ക​ബാ​ങ്ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ല്‍ത്താ​നു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലോ​ക​ബാ​ങ്ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ല്‍ത്താ​നു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ലോ​ക​ബാ​ങ്ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ജ​യ് ബം​ഗ സു​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച 

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ലോ​ക​ബാ​ങ്ക് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ജ​യ് ബം​ഗ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​ക​രി സു​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ൽ ബ​ര്‍ക കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ഉ​ന്ന​ത​ത​ല യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ നി​ര്‍ണാ​യ​ക സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക, വി​ക​സ​ന വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ച​ര്‍ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    ആ​ഗോ​ള പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​ജ​ണ്ട​ക​ള്‍ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ട് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള സു​ല്‍ത്താ​നേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത​യെ​യും എ​ടു​ത്തു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​നും ലോ​ക​ബാ​ങ്കും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള വ​ഴി​ക​ളും ച​ര്‍ച്ച ​ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:meetingoman sultanGulf NewsWorld bank president
    News Summary - President of the World Bank Had a meeting with the Sultan
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X