Posted Ondate_range 15 Dec 2024 1:18 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 Dec 2024 1:18 AM GMT
മസ്കത്ത്: ബെലറൂസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അലക്സാണ്ടർ ലുകഷങ്കോയുടെ ഒമാൻ സന്ദർശനത്തിന് തുടക്കമായി. പ്രസിഡന്റിനെയും സംഘത്തെയും വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി സയ്യിദ് ബദർ ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽ ബുസൈദി സ്വീകരിച്ചു. പ്രസിഡന്റിന്റെ സന്ദർശനം ഒമാനും ബെലറൂസും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധം മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും വിവിധ മേഖലകളിൽ സഹകരണം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താനും സഹായകമാകും. പ്രസിഡന്റിന് ഞായറാഴ്ച അൽ ആലം പാലസിൽ ഔദ്യോഗിക വരവേൽപ് നൽകും.
