Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightബെ​ലറൂസ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 1:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2024 1:18 AM GMT

    ബെ​ലറൂസ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബെ​ലറൂസ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബെ​ല​റൂസ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ല​ക്‌​സാ​ണ്ട​ർ ലു​ക​ഷങ്കോ​യെ വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബ​ദ​ർ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ബു​സൈ​ദി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബെ​ല​റൂസ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ല​ക്‌​സാ​ണ്ട​ർ ലു​ക​ഷ​ങ്കോ​യു​​ടെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റി​നെ​യും സം​ഘ​ത്തെ​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബ​ദ​ർ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ബു​സൈ​ദി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന്റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഒ​മാ​നും ബെ​ല​റൂസും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നും വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​കും. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റി​ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ൽ ആ​ലം പാ​ല​സി​ൽ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വ​ര​​വേ​ൽ​പ് ന​ൽ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBelarus president
    News Summary - President of Belarus in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick