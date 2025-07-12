Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    12 July 2025 12:35 PM IST
    12 July 2025 12:35 PM IST

    പ്രവചന മത്സരം; സമ്മാനം കൈമാറി

    പ്രവചന മത്സരം; സമ്മാനം കൈമാറി
    നി​സ്‌​വ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​വ​ച​ന​മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ക്കി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നം കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    നി​സ്‍വ: നി​ല​മ്പൂ​ർ ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് നി​സ്‌​വ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​വ​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ​മ്മാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​സാ​ക്കി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നം കൈ​മാ​റി.

    നി​സ്‌​വ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പാ​ർ​ട്ടി വി​ങ്‌ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ നാ​സ​ർ കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​രും ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സി​യാ​ദ് ക​രു​നാ​ഗ​പ്പ​ള്ളി​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വി.​വി. അ​മീ​ർ, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​ഖ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഹാ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ കൂ​ടാ​തെ മ​റ്റ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:winnerelection result predictionPrediction CompetitionKMCC:Nilambur By Election 2025
