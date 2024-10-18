Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 7:21 AM GMT
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 7:21 AM GMT

    ‘പ്ര​യാ​ണം 2024ന്’ ​ഇ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്കം

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് നാ​ദാ​പു​രം മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ്ര​യാ​ണം 2024ന് ​ഇ​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന് റൂ​വി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല മു​സ്‌​ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ഉ​പാ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നും ജി​ല്ല യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ണ്‍വീ​ന​റു​മാ​യ അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് പു​ന്ന​ക്ക​ല്‍ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​കും. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ള്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​യ​താ​യും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:KMCC Nadapuram
