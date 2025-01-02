Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 6:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jan 2025 6:43 AM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ എം.​ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    MT Vasudevan Nair
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ഹാ ക​ഥാ​കാ​ര​ൻ എം.​ടി. വാ​സു​ദേ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​രെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ അ​ക്ഷ​ര​സ്നേ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​നു​സ്മ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ക​ലാ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന എം.​ടി. അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം 7.20ന് ​ദാ​ർ​സൈ​ത്ത് സ്റ്റാ​ർ ഓ​ഫ്‌ കൊ​ച്ചി​ൻ റെ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MT Vasudevan NairGulf Newscommemorationpravasi welfare Oman
    News Summary - Pravasi Welfare conduct MT Commemoration today
