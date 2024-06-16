Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2024 1:58 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    Pravasi Council condolences
    കു​വൈ​റ്റി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു​ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ യോ​ഗം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ

    സ​ലാ​ല: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു. മ​ര​ണ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ​രാ​ഞ്ജ​ലി​ക​ൾ അ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഈ​പ്പ​ൻ പ​ന​ക്ക​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വാ​ടാ​ന​പ്പി​ള്ളി, ല​ക്ഷ്മ​ണ​ൻ വ​ര​യി​ൽ, ആ​ർ. മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​ൻ, കൊ​ല്ലം ഗോ​പ​കു​മാ​ർ, ത​മ്പി മൂ​ന്നു​പീ​ടി​ക എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsCondolencesPravasi Council
