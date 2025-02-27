Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Feb 2025 8:49 AM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി. ആ​ന്റി നാ​ര്‍ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക്‌​സ് ആ​ന്റ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്സ്റ്റ​ന്‍സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം മ​ഹ​ദ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്ത് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡു​മാ​യി ചേ​ര്‍ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഒ​മ്പ​ത് കി​ലോ​യി​ല്‍ അ​ധി​കം ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ല്‍ മെ​ത്ത് പ്ര​തി​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.​ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു

    TAGS:pravasidrugs huntGulf News
    News Summary - Pravasi arrested with drugs
