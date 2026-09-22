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    പ്രചോദന മലയാളി സമാജം മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ്

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    പ്രചോദന മലയാളി സമാജം മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ്
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     പ്രചോദന മലയാളി സമാജം സമഘടിപ്പിച്ച മെഡിക്കൽ

    ക്യാമ്പിൽനിന്ന്

    മസ്കത്ത്: ദുബൈ ഭരണാധികാരി ശൈഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ റാഷിദ് അൽ മക്തൂമിന്റെ സഹോദരൻ ശൈഖ് അഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ റാഷിദ് അൽ മക്തൂമിന്റെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ അനുശോചിച്ച് സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖ് അനുശോചനം സന്ദേശം അയച്ചു.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെയോടെയായിരുന്നു ശൈഖ്​ അഹമ്മദിന്‍റെ വിയോഗം. മക്തൂമിന്റെ വിയോഗത്തിൽ കുടുംബത്തിനും ബന്ധുക്കൾക്കും സുൽത്താൻ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Prachodana Malayali Samajam Medical Camp
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