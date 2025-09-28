Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sept 2025 10:27 AM IST

    പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം ചെയ്തു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​ത്ര ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ

    ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് വു​മ​ൺ​സ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ മു​സ്‍ലിം​

    ലീ​ഗ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​എം.​എ. സ​ലാം

    പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി മ​ത്ര ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് വു​മ​ൺ​സ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി.​എം.​എ. സ​ലാം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഫൈ​സ​ൽ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ, റി​യാ​സ് കൊ​ടു​വ​ള്ളി, ന​സൂ​ർ ച​പ്പാ​ര​പ്പ​ട​വ്, നാ​സ​ർ പ​യ്യ​ന്നൂ​ർ, മി​സ്ഹ​ബ് ഇ​രി​ക്കൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 17ന് ​സി​ദാ​ബ് ക്ല​ബ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​ഗ​ല്ഭ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsPoster Releasedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Poster released
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X