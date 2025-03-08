Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2025 1:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2025 1:49 PM IST

    പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ഒ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ഒ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ഒ​ാർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് സ​ലാ​ല പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    സ​ലാ​ല: പൊ​ന്നാ​നി താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ഓർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് സ​ലാ​ല (പി.​ഒ.​എ​സ്) ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഒ​രു​ക്കി. പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​​പ്പെടെ നൂറുക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    ഡോ.​കെ സ​നാ​ത​ന​ൻ, കെ.​ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ലി, റ​സ​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് , ഷ​ബീ​ർ കാ​ല​ടി, ഹു​സൈ​ൻ കാ​ച്ചി​ലോ​ടി, കെ.​എ.​റ​ഹീം, തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ജാ​ഫ​ർ ജാ​ഫി, ഗ​ഫൂ​ർ താ​ഴ​ത്ത്, ജ​നീ​സ്, ഹാ​ഷിം, വി​പി​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​ത്യ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Oman Newsiftar meetRamadan 2025
    X