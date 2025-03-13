Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 March 2025 12:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 March 2025 12:41 PM IST
പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ചമഞ്ഞ് തട്ടിപ്പ്; പ്രവാസി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Police officer disguised as a police officer and robbed him; expatriate arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ചമഞ്ഞ് ബലപ്രയോഗത്തിലൂടെ കവർച്ച നടത്തിയ സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. അറബ് വംശജനാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ജനറൽ ഓഫ് ഇൻക്വയറിസ് ആൻഡ് ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻ ആണ് പ്രതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരികയാണെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
