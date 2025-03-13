Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2025 12:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2025 12:41 PM IST

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്; പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്; പ്ര​വാ​സി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ൻ ച​മ​ഞ്ഞ് ബ​ല​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​റ​ബ് വം​ശ​ജ​നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​ക്വ​യ​റി​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman Newsfraud caseExpatriate arrested
    News Summary - Police officer disguised as a police officer and robbed him; expatriate arrested
