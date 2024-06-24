Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightവ​ന്യ​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:06 AM GMT

    വ​ന്യ​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ക​ട​ത്ത​ൽ; ത​ട​വും 1000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​ന്യ​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ക​ട​ത്ത​ൽ; ത​ട​വും 1000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ദോ​ഫാ​റി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി വ​ന്യ​മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​​രെ കോ​ട​തി ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ഒ​രു​വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വി​നും 1000 റി​യാ​ൽ പി​ഴ​യ​ട​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ്​ കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​പ്പീ​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യാ​ണ്​ വി​ധി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​യ​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ​യാ​ണ്​ ശി​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​ർ മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ക​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും ക​ണ്ടു​കെ​ട്ടാ​നും കോ​ട​തി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Wild AnimalsOman News
    News Summary - poaching of wild animals
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick